62 new Covid cases; one death

The Ministry of Health has reported 62 new community Covid-19 cases on Christmas Eve today, taking the Delta outbreak total to 10,493.

The ministry is also reporting a death today; a patient in their 50s who was admitted to North Shore Hospital for Covid-19 on December 11.

Of the new cases, 37 are in Auckland, five in Waikato, 14 in Bay of Plenty, five in Lakes and one in Canterbury (in Christchurch).

For the Christchurch case, public health officials are investigating recent travel to Auckland as the source of their infection. The case travelled from Auckland to Christchurch on Monday 20 December on Air NZ Flight NZ543. All passengers on the flight are being treated as close contacts and are required to get tested. Contact tracing is underway to contact all passengers.

All of Waikato's new cases are in Te Kūiti, and all are known contacts of previous cases.

All of the Bay of Plenty cases have come from the Western Bay of Plenty, with seven cases being linked to existing cases. Interviews with the remaining case are underway.

In the Lakes region, all five cases are in or near Rotorua, with three cases linked to existing cases so far.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 2,152 people to isolate at home, including 579 cases, in Auckland.

Ten cases were identified at the border and all are in managed isolation and quarantine.

The total of active cases is at 1,491.

Hospitalisations have dropped to 45 today. Six are in North Shore, 17 in Auckland, 18 in Middlemore and two eah in Waikato and Tauranga hospitals. Eight people are in ICU with one each in North Shore and Tauranga, two in Auckland and four in Middlemore hospitals.

Vaccine update

The ministry says there were 21,338 total vaccine doses administered yesterday, including 1,413 first doses and 7,135 second doses.

To date, 95% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose (partially vaccinated) and 91% are double-dosed (fully vaccinated).

Hawke’s Bay and Waikato DHBs are inching closer to the 90% fully vaccinated milestone. Hawkes Bay DHB has just 415 second doses to go and Waikato has just 1,436 second doses to go. This will soon mean 13 DHBs in total are fully vaccinated to 90 percent or higher.

For eligible Māori, 498,945 first doses have been given out (87%) and 453,526 Māori are fully vaccinated (79%).