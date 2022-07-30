6,232 new cases, 769 hospitalisations

There are 6,232 new cases and 769 hospitalisations today, including 18 people in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 7405. This time last week it was 8,703.

There are currently 54,192 active cases of the virus across Aotearoa. Last Saturday, there were 60,886.

Hospitalisations remain constant, with the seven-day rolling average 797, compared to 764 this time last week. The average age of those in hospital is 64.

Under the Ministry of Health's new reporting system, figures for Covid-related deaths are no longer reported over the weekend.