$62m NZ pavilion opens in Dubai expo

Officials say Te Ao Māori is central to the portrayal of Aotearoa after the New Zealand pavilion was opened at the Expo 2020 trade fair in Dubai this morning.

Expo 2020 is the latest instalment of a travelling trade fair where since 1851 countries have met to tackle what’s seen as the most pressing issues facing the globe, while negotiating closer diplomatic and trade ties.

Aotearoa’s theme for the event is kaitiakitanga, with the pavilion located in the expo’s ‘sustainability district’ designed to create an immersive experience of being in Aotearoa, for guests.

Karakia was accompanied by a local ritual called Al Ayyala, performed by an Emirati cultural group at the ceremonial opening.

Tāngaengae was overseen by a group from Whanganui iwi, with the central story throughout the pavilion being the world-first legal status of personhood granted to the Whanganui river.

Floor to ceiling digital displays give guests the feeling of being immersed in the mauri of the awa.

“The mauri roused by the Tāngaengae will inspire visitors to the Aotearoa New Zealand pavilion to have the same sense of connection to nature we have,” Gerrard Albert of Ngā Tāngata Tiaki O Whanganui says..

Expo 2020 was originally to be held last year but was delayed due to the pandemic. Now 600 representatives from businesses such as Fonterra and Zespri will be joined by officials from NZ Trade and Enterprise to market Aotearoa to the world.

In November New Zealand will take a lead role in ‘Te Aratini’, the festival of indigenous and tribal ideas, a first for the expo, designed to showcase indigenous and tribal peoples’ knowledge and knowhow.

The facility features dozens of meeting places and a restaurant called Tiaki, showcasing New Zealand food and wine.

Organisers concedethat to cut back on the number of MIQ spots required for attendees returning home there will be a larger expatriate contingent than usual.

A UAE-based kapa haka group called Ngāti Koraha was favoured over flying in groups from Aotearoa.

Expo 2020 will cost almost $62 million. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs says that spend is important, signalling Aotearoa is open to the world for business, even while the borders for tourists are not.