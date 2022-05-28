6,369  new Covid cases; 13 deaths

The Health Ministry is reporting 6,369 new community cases of Covid-19 today. There are currently 48,452 active cases in the community.

The ministry says there have been a further 13 Covid-related deaths.

Those who died were in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, with five of them women and eight men.

Five of those who passed away were from the Auckland region, two from Canterbury, one from South Canterbury, one from Nelson Marlborough, two from Wellington region, one from Bay of Plenty, and one was from the Southern DHB region.

This takes the total number of Covid-related deaths to 1,140 since the pandemic began in Aotearoa.

362 people are currently in hospital with the virus, including six in intensive care. Their average age is 58.

Outside of the Auckland region (which has 130 people in hospital), the majority are in Canterbury (54) and Southern (35) DHB regions.