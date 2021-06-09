$6.4 million boost for community environment work across Aotearoa

Kai Rescue at Nelson Environment Centre / Image: Supplied

Environmental programmes across the country will be gaining shares of a $6.4 million grant from the Ministry for the Environment.

The funding will be administered and distributed by Environment Hubs Aotearoa (EHA) over the next four years, and will allow environment hubs to expand the community environmental programmes they run.

These programmes include kai rescue, wetland restoration, planting, conservation, composting, waste minimisation, curtain banks, urban farming, and predator control.

Secretary for the Environment Vicky Robertson says, “These hubs build thriving and sustainable communities, where like-minded people can come together to learn how to be kinder to the environment.

"We are thrilled to support this kaupapa.”

Composting at Nelson Environment Centre / Image: Supplied.

Increase in environment hubs

EHA’s executive officer, Georgina Morrison, says the funding represents an acknowledgement of the important and future-focused mahi that hubs are doing in their communities.

She says it is an opportunity to increase the reach of environment hubs to the wider public.

The Ministry for the Environment has been supporting environment hubs across the country with funding since 2000.

The funding boost represents an increase in support from $300,000 a year to $1.2 million, meaning the number of hubs receiving funding can increase from nine to 16.