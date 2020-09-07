$64.2 million in WINZ food grants during lockdown quarter

Auckland Action Against Poverty alleges many beneficiaries are being denied additional assistance such as food grants.

“There’s a really toxic culture that exists at WINZ,” AAAP spokesperson Brooke Fiafia says.

“It's based on discrimination.”

Fiafia says beneficiaries have to prove exceptional circumstances to qualify for extra assistance.

“People who are receiving benefits have every single purchase scrutinised,” Fiafia says.

But she believes benefit payments are not enough to live on as it is, so going through the WINZ processes required to get food grants is unnecessary, she says.

"The $490 Covid benefit actually provides us with evidence to say the current benefit levels aren't enough."

She says Covid has provided an opportunity to make a better system for Māori and Pasifika, a system she says should be free of sanction and obligation.

Almost $391m in hardship grants

Photo / File

In the April to June quarter of 2020, WINZ gave out almost $64.2 million in food grants. On average WINZ would ordinarily have given out about $18.2 million in the equivalent timeframe.

Emergency housing grants went up too - almost $79.3 million given out as well.

The quarterly average for housing grants since 2016 is $25.1 million.

Every year, kai and accommodation are the two most requested grants in Aotearoa. The WINZ website says the amount paid out in food grants depends on the situation. But with over 566,000 applications for food grants from April-June 2020, if everyone received the same amount, it works out at about $113 per applicant.

WINZ is funded to give hardship grants for a variety of reasons, including whiteware purchases, paying for power and gas and getting a driver's licence.

The ultimate stress test

Te Ātiawa and Ngāti Tama economist Matthew Roskruge says crises like Covid can help identify weaknesses in government welfare, such as weaknesses that would not exist if the welfare system was robust enough to start with.

"Ideally, a strong welfare system would already be in place."

Roskruge says the government has done a good job at creating a safety net but, as time goes on, the net is thinning.

He wonders if subsidising businesses and giving displaced workers souped-up benefits is delaying the inevitable. He questions whether the government needed to prop up businesses or not.

"There is certainly a strong argument for allowing businesses to 'die' so that new businesses can be 'born'," Roskruge says.