685 mass gathering reports in 24 hours

Since the announcement of level 3 restrictions earlier this week, police have expressed concerns about the large number of public reports being sent in regarding mass gatherings. More than 1,000 reports have been noted by the police, 685 were received this weekend just gone.

"It would be a concern for all New Zealanders, that's why we've seen a number of calls from concerned New Zealanders across the country where they've seen a breach or they have a perception that a breach has occurred," Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Scott Fraser says.

"All New Zealanders have sacrificed under alert level 4 and we made some significant gains which allowed us to move to alert level 3 again. We ask everyone to familiarise themselves with the guideline and restrictions."

Earlier, Fraser said in a police media release, “Under no circumstances should anyone be having a party under the alert level 3 restrictions.

“Police (are) prioritising attendance to reports of mass gatherings of 10 or more people. Holding a party in the current environment is in breach of the Health Act and where appropriate enforcement action will be taken, this could be against the party hosts and the attendees.”

The government's Grant Robertson says, "I have two clear messages for anyone considering that - first cancel your plans now, secondly be aware that the police will be particularly taking a dim view of your activity as part of their level 3 enforcement activity this weekend. We know that events, where there have been gatherings such as a party, have been at the root of a number of our clusters.

"The virus has proven it will spread easily at events like this. Any cases or results of parties will mean that we will have to stay in level 3 longer. So please don't be an idiot, stick to your bubble and everyone will be better off.

"There is a very clear message, now is not the time to be out socialising or hosting a party at alert level 3. There are still restrictions and we need to continue sticking to the rules, and we need to be at home as much as possible, only travel if it is essential to travel and keep it local."