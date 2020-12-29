7 new border cases since last update

There are seven new border cases of Covid-19 and no new community cases since Sunday's update, the Ministry of Health's says.

New Cases

Of the new border cases:



• One case arrived on 14 December from the United States. The person tested positive at routine testing around day 12 and has been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

• One case arrived on 22 December from India. The person was tested on day six as they were a contact of a previously reported case. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• Two cases, travelling separately, arrived on 24 December from India via the United Arab Emirates. Both tested positive around day three and have been transferred to Auckland quarantine.

• One case arrived on 24 December from the United States. The person tested positive about day three and is in Christchurch quarantine.

• One case arrived on 25 December from London via Singapore and was tested on day two as they were symptomatic. The person is now in the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived on 28 December from the United States and was tested on day one as they were symptomatic. The person is in Auckland quarantine.

Active Cases

Eight previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 49. The total number of confirmed cases is 1,795.

Summer events

At Alert Level 1 there are no longer restrictions on events or gathering sizes. This means large scale events are allowed to take place.



To ensure the country can continue to enjoy summer without restrictions, the ministry says New Zealanders should continue to be vigilant for any symptoms of Covid-19, and not attend events if they are feeling unwell.



Those symptoms could include:



• a new or worsening cough.

• fever (at least 38˚C)

• shortness of breath.

• a sore throat.

• sneezing and runny nose.

• temporary loss of smell.



"If you begin to experience any Covid-19 symptoms at an event, don’t stick around, take yourself home," the ministry says.



"Immediately contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or your health professional who can advise whether you should be tested. If you are advised to get a test, please do so; do not wait to get tested. Testing is free."



The ministry recommends using the NZ Covid Tracer App to check in on all public transport (including buses and trains) or keep a record of the times and the route taken to get to the event.



"Practice good hygiene by washing or sanitising your hands regularly, particularly upon entering and leaving the event. Sneeze or cough into your elbow."

NZ COVID Tracer

Over the summer holiday break, the ministry is reminding New Zealanders to use the Covid Tracer app to scan QR codes and turn on Bluetooth functionality.



"This will allow you to receive an alert if you have been near another app user who tests positive for Covid-19."