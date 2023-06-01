700 cyclone-damaged homes to be bought out by Government and councils

Photo / RNZ

About 700 homeowners with cyclone-damaged homes across the country will receive buyout offers from government and council, Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson announced today.

A further 10,000 homes will require investment in flood mitigation so they are protected against similar events, an NZ Herald report said.

Consultation with affected Hawke’s Bay property owners will begin today and in Auckland from about June 12.

Decisions on the details of how the voluntary buyout process will work - including for commercial properties. - will be made in the coming weeks.

Māori engagement regarding the future of whenua Māori is to be conducted through a parallel process.

“Today’s announcement will help councils get the right solution in the right place and avoid significant financial hardship for property owners,” said Robertson.