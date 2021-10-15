$730m fund opens to fund iwi-built homes, papakainga

Whai Kāinga, Whai Oranga will open next Wednesday, to receive applications for housing investment through Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Te Puni Kōkiri.

The $730m fund combines investment from Budget 2021 ($380m) and the Māori Infrastructure Fund ($350m) - the largest investment seen in Māori housing.

Māori have the lowest homeownership rates in the country, and the gap is widening.

The Māori housing supply and infrastructure investment is intended for all kinds of housing though with a particular focus on delivering affordable rentals

The government expects Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga to see the delivery of approximately 1000 new homes, repairs to 700 homes and 2700 additional infrastructure enabled sites.

“MAIHI Ka Ora – the National Māori Housing Strategy is a long-term plan to work in partnership with Māori to deliver on that vision by focusing on our shared priorities. One of those priorities identified is the need to grow and invest in Māori housing supply,” said Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing) Peeni Henare.

Henare said iwi-led developments were key to helping address the supply of houses.

"Māori were clear that they wanted the government to create space for Māori-led local solutions - especially when it came to delivering housing at scale," Henare said.