74 new Covid-19 cases; Waikato restrictions to be eased

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield has reported 74 new community cases.

Six are in Waikato and the rest are in Auckland, taking the outbreak total to 2,832.

There are no new cases in Northland or Blenheim.

As of 10am, 43 of these cases are linked - including 18 household contacts - and 31 remain unlinked, with investigations underway.

Of yesterday's 74 cases, 49 were in isolation during their infectious period and 25 people have had exposure events.

People with Covid-19 in hospital are up from 37 yesterday to 41. Nine are in Waitematā, 16 in Middlemore and 16 in Auckland hospitals. There are also five people in ICU.

There are also four cases identified at the border in managed isolation.

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins has also confirmed that restrictions will ease a little for Waikato, inputting the current level 3 restrictions that Auckland currently has.

At 11:59pm tonight, people can meet in outdoor gatherings from two households and with social distancing. Recreational activities such as golfing will be allowed.

Early learning services can re-open with a maximum of 10 people in each bubble.

Cabinet will review the alert level on Monday, along with the review on Auckland restrictions.

Auckland update

The ministry says Auckland public health officials have reviewed the suburbs of concern and are urging residents in Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Manurewa and Henderson to get tested as soon as possible if they have even very mild symptoms that might be Covid-19, and even if they are fully vaccinated.

Bayswater is no longer a specific area of concern but residents are being urged to remain vigilant and get tested if they experience even mild symptoms.

In Auckland, public health officials are now supporting 562 Covid-19 cases and close contacts in the community, across 216 households, to safely isolate at home.

Waikato update

The ministry says all of Waikato's new cases are in Hamilton. All are known contacts of existing cases, including one that was already in a quarantine facility.

Waikato DHB is continuing to encourage regionwide testing, to rule out any undetected community spread.

Testing locations in and around Waikato are available on the Healthpoint website and the Waikato DHB website. Dedicated testing sites are operating at Te Awamutu, Ôtorohanga, Whatawhata, Hamilton, and Tokoroa.