744 new Covid cases; 40 in hospital

The Ministry of Health has reported a drop in cases today, with 744 new cases. This takes the active total to 5,636.

Of the new cases, 43 are in Northland, 535 in Auckland, 69 in Waikato, eight in Bay of Plenty, 10 in Lakes, six in Mid Central, seven in Tairāwhiti, five in Capital & Coast, two in Taranaki, 30 in Southern, nine each in Nelson Marlborough and Canterbury, and one each in Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa and Hutt Valley regions.

There are 19 cases, three historical, at the border today. All cases are in managed isolation and quarantine.

Hospitalisations are now at 40. There are 19 in Auckland, 13 in Middlemore, four in North Shore, two in Christchurch and one each in Whangārei and Wellington hospitals, with none in ICU and the average of hospitalisations at 59.

There are 18 people in hospital who have been vaccinated at least seven days before being reported as a case and two cases that are not vaccinated. The vaccination status of 14 cases is unknown.

The ministry says The Big Boost Week continues to see tens of thousands of people going out to get their booster dose, with 47,573 booster doses administered yesterday across the motu.,

Whanganui DHB also reached the 90% fully vaccinated milestone yesterday afternoon.

Yesterday 580 first doses, 1,233 second doses and 1,466 paediatric doses were given out.

Vaccination order extension

The ministry says the deadline for workers in the health and disability sector to have their booster shot under the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Order has been extended until 11:59pm on February 24 this year.

These new dates will also apply to any workers covered by the health-mandated dates because of the work they undertake in Corrections, FENZ, Defence, Education and Police.

Further information can be found on the Ministry of Health’s website.