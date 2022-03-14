$749 for every household from climate fund - Seymour

The ACT party is calling on the government to write a cheque for roughly $749 for every kiwi household battling rising fuel prices, amid the highest inflation in 30 years.

Leader David Seymour (Ngāpuhi) says inflation triggered by government Covid-19 spending and Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine is ‘one of the most urgent problems we face right now’; he wants to divert the $4.37 billion the government expects to earn from selling carbon credits in the Emissions Trade Scheme, to the public, instead of climate initiatives.

ACT leader David Seymour wants a $749 household tax refund ($187 per adult) to combat rising inflation and soaring fuel prices / NZME

“This ETS revenue will go exclusively into a $4.5 billion climate slush fund, that will pay for James Shaw’s yet-to-be-determined pet projects.” He said.

“ACT knows Kiwis are struggling, not just with a cost of living crisis, but a tax crisis too. That's why we would return the tax revenue collected from the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) to them in the form of a Carbon Tax Refund.”

“Based on Treasury's latest forecasts, that would mean a $749 payment in the next fiscal year to a family of four.”

“ACT is proposing to give the $1 billion a year collected through the ETS back to Kiwi families to help with the rising cost of living.”

The current average fuel price in Australia is $1.84 NZD per litre, while prices in Aotearoa have now broken $3 a litre, the ACT leader argues since Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern came into office the tax on a litre of petrol has increased by around 41 cents.

“That’s a 44 per cent increase. If you fill up your car every two weeks with 50 litres of 91, you’re paying an extra $541 a year in tax.” Seymour says.

Minister for Climate Change James Shaw announcing schools will have their coal boilers replaced as part of the government's 2021 round of investment to decarbonise the public sector / RNZ

Seymour says the plan will not effect funding going to health, education, police, or any other public service as the money is directly assigned to climate initiatives.

Those initiatives include recent government announcements to replace coal-burning school boilers in the nation’s schools; all part of ant initiative to make the government carbon-neutral by 2025.

”They’d rather give billions in green corporate welfare than give relief to those struggling to pay for their policies. If you ever wondered why the Greens get more support in Herne Bay than Manurewa, here it is.”

“ACT’s plan will guide people towards lowering their emissions because if they spend money on carbon-heavy things, their money goes back into the ETS; if they take low carbon options, they avoid ETS charges.” He argued.

Seymour argues an ETS refund would support the poorest in Aotearoa the most, but admitted the richest people in the country would also benefit from the scheme.

“The benefits of this policy would be felt most strongly by those on low and middle incomes. $749 makes a much bigger difference to someone on $30,000 than $180,000.” He said.