7,591 new Covid cases; Monkeypox test coming soon

The Ministry of Health has recorded 7,591 new community cases and 16 Covid-related deaths today.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 7,095 – last Thursday, it was 7,981.

The death total is now at 1,102 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths remains at 12.

Of the deaths, nine were female and seven were male. Seven were from the Auckland region, three were from Canterbury, three were from the Wellington region, one was from Lakes, one was from Bay of Plenty, and one was from Southern. Two people were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s, and four were aged over 90.

Monkeypox PCR test

Yesterday the ministry revealed it is working with Pharmac to explore options for access to smallpox vaccines for the prevention of Monkeypox, should it arrive in the country.

A Monkeypox PCR test is also being validated. For now, sequencing technology at ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research) can provide provisional results for the presence of the monkeypox virus.

This comes as the rare virus, transmissible by animal to human contact, spreads across the world.

Case update

Of the new Coivd cases, Auckland is reporting 2,520 new cases . Elsewhere, Waikato has 566, Northland has 220, Hawke's Bay has 211, Mid Central has 258, Nelson Marlborough has 308, Canterbury has 1,110 and West Coast has 95. Just seven cases are of unknown location.

Hospitalisations are at 355 today. West Coast and Tai Rāwhiti have recorded one case, all three Auckland DHBs have 117, Canterbury has 44, Hutt Valley has 34 and Taranaki has eight. Some 12 people are in intensive care units.