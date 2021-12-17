76 new Covid cases

The Ministry of Health has reported some 76 new community cases, just one day after the country's first Omicron case was detected in managed isolation.

Both Capital & Coast and Auckland DHBs are close to reaching 90% fully vaccinated for their eligible Māori populations. For Auckland DHB, just 1,339 of the eligible population need a second dose to reach the 90% milestone, while in the Capital & Coast DHB region, an additional 1,480 vaccinations are needed to reach the mark.

This takes the outbreak total to 10,129. The number of active cases is 2,104, cases that have been identified in the past 21 days and not yet classed as recovered.

Of these, 47 are in Auckland, 15 in Waikato (six each in Hamilton and Te Kūiti, with three unknown, 10 in Bay of Plenty (all are in Tauranga), one in Lakes region (in Rotorua) and three in Taranaki.

For the Taranaki cases, two are linked to the Eltham cluster and a third is based in New Plymouth. These cases were announced yesterday afternoon by the DHB. Public health staff are interviewing the New Plymouth case to determine links to any previously reported cases.

Hospitalisations are at 51 today, the ministry says. Seven are in North Shore, 26 in Auckland, 13 in Middlemore, two each in Waikato and Tauranga, and one in Christchurch hospitals. Five people are in ICU, with one in North Shore and two each in Auckland and Middlemore hospitals.

The virus was also detected in wastewater samples in Napier on December 15. The ministry says it could be due to recently recovered cases returning to the region who are shedding the virus, transient visitors, or it could signal undetected cases in the community There are no known COVID-19 cases self-isolating in Napier.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 2,064 people to isolate at home, including 538 cases, in Auckland. Health and welfare providers are supporting 68 cases to self-isolate at home in the Waikato.

Vaccine update

Four of the smaller DHBs are also fast closing in on 90% fully vaccinated – with Wairarapa DHB needing just 157 more doses, South Canterbury 516 doses, MidCentral 778 doses, and Nelson-Marlborough 1,183 doses to hit the milestone.

For vaccines administered yesterday, 2,434 were first doses 8,294 were second doses 726 were third primary doses and 10,018 were booster doses.

For eligible Māori, 494,570 first doses (87%) and 438,099 second doses (77%) have been administered to date.

Nationwide, 94% of New Zealanders have received their first dose and 90% are fully vaccinated. 23,498 third primary doses and 194,770 booster doses have been given out.