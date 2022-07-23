7,746 cases; Two in 50s among latest Covid deaths

There are 7,746 new Covid cases and 759 hospitalisations today, including 19 people in intensive care.

The Health Ministry reports 22 further deaths related to the virus, including two people in their 50s and one in their 60s. The deaths occurred in the period since 19 June.

Hospitalisations remain high, with the seven-day rolling average 764. This time last week it was 727.

Reported cases are down on last week. The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 8,703. Last week it was 9,984.

There are currently 60,886 active cases of the virus across Aotearoa.

Today’s deaths take the total number of Covid deaths to 1,976. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 25.

Of the 22 who died, two were in their 50s, one was in their 60s, five were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90. Ten were women and 12 were men.

Six of those who died were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, three were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, one was from Hawke’s Bay, one was from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, one was from the Wellington region, two were from Nelson Marlborough, two were from Canterbury, and three were from the Southern DHB region.