79 new cases; no new cases in Northland or Blenheim

The Ministry of Health has reported some 79 new community cases of Covid-19.

75 of these are in Auckland and four are in Waikato, with no new cases in Northland.

However, people living in Northland are urged to get tested if they have any symptoms or have visted any of the locations of interests at the times stated on the MoH's website.

The ministry says the new Waikato cases were expected, linked and were in isolation throughout their infectious period. All new cases are in Te Awamutu/Kihikihi area and isolating currently at home with public health support.

This brings the outbreak total to 2,759.

As of 10am, 46 of these cases are linked - including 24 household contacts - and 33 remain unlinked, with investigations ongoing.

Of Auckland's 2,643 cases, 1,506 people have recovered and 25 of Waikato's 91 cases have also recovered.

66 yesterday's 109 cases were in isolation during their infectious period, while 42 people have exposure events.

There are now 37 people in hospital, up two from 35 yesterday. Eight people are in North Shore, twelve in Middlemore and 17 in Auckland hospitals. Four people are in ICU.

There is also one new case at the border in managed isolation.

Hospitalisation updates

A number of discharges from hospital were made over the weekend. The ministry says this reflects some instances where individuals were identified as having COVID-19 when presenting for other issues and were admitted for a short period while their other issues were managed.

The ministry also says the average age of hospitalisations in the current outbreak is 45 years, however over the past fortnight the average age of hospitalisations is 38. This reflects a trend of younger hospitalisations overall, with only six percent of the 372 hospital admissions in this outbreak being amongst the 65 and over age group.

Auckland update

People in Redvale and Rosedale in the North Shore are urged to get tested as soon as possible, even if they have mild symptoms and even if they are vaccinated.

Redvale's positivity rate is at 6 percent, and 3.8 percent in Rosedale.

Community Testing Centres on the North Shore are operating at:

North Harbour Stadium, Oteha Valley Road in Carpark B – open 8.30am to 4.30pm

Northcote Community Testing Centre, Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue – open 6.30am to 6.30pm



New Lynn and Bayswater are no longer specific areas of concern but the ministry says for people in those suburbs to remain vigilant and get tested if they develop mild symptoms.

Nelson/Blenheim update

Interviews are continuing with the person recently identified in Blenheim who is currently isolating.

There have still been no new cases in the region.

The person’s three close contacts, including two house household contacts, are due for further testing this week, following their initial negative test results over the weekend.

People living in Tokoroa, Blenheim and Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough are asked to monitor the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest page, and people in Marlborough, Tasman and Nelson are urged to get tested if symptoms are mild and even if they are vaccinated.

Testing in the region is available today and tomorrow in Blenheim and Nelson