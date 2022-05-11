7,970 new Covid cases; 28 deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported 7,970 new cases and 28 Covid-19 related deaths today.

The deaths reported today include one person who died in February, five in March, 11 in April, and seven who died over the previous seven days. The death total is now at 902 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is at 15.

Of the deaths today, two people were from Northland, five from Auckland, three from Waikato, three from Bay of Plenty, two from Whanganui, three from the Wellington region, four from the Canterbury region, and six were from Southern DHB. One was in their 40s; one was in their 50s; two were in their 60s; eight were in their 70s; 11 were in their 80s and five were in their 90s. Eighteen were men and 10 were women.

Today's seven-day rolling average is 7,420 – last Tuesday it was 7,746. The active total number of cases is 51,929, and the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began at 1,009,876.

Some 77 cases were detected at the border.

Of today's cases, Auckland drops, by a few hundred cases compared to yesterday, to 2,633. West Coast is reporting the lowest new case numbers today (62), with Tai Rāwhiti (75) and Wairarapa (87) following behind. After Auckland, Canterbury (1,172) and Southern (744) follow as the regions with the most case numbers.

Hospitalisations are at 381 today. Counties Manukau (32) continues to record the lowest of the three Auckland DHBS (50 in Waitematā, 85 in Auckland). Whanganui, Tai Rāwhiti, and Wairarapa are the only regions with one in hospital. Some 10 people are in ICU.