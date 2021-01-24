8 new cases; media conference to discuss case under investigation

There are 8 new cases of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand since Friday's Ministry of Health update.



The ministry is also investigating a positive test result in a person who has departed MIQ, with more details to be provided at a media conference at 4pm today.



The new cases have travelled from South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Ethiopia, South Africa and India, and tested positive between 9 and 21 January. All of these cases are in quarantine in Auckland



One previous case has now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 79. The total number of confirmed cases is 1,927.