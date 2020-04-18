8 new confirmed, 5 new probable in today's MoH update - 4:30pm Newsbreak

* New Zealand's total number of Covid-19 cases has increased by 13 today, as confirmed this afternoon by the Ministry of Health. That number is made up of 8 new confirmed cases and 5 new probable cases. The good news is that there are no further deaths to report today. The new combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1,422. Six more people have been admitted to hospital, taking the total in hospital care to 20, three remain in ICU and two of those are in a critical condition. Another 51 people have recovered, meaning a total of 867 recovered cases.

* One of the total new Covid-19 cases today is Māori, bringing the total to 121. 65 Pacific Islanders in total have been recorded, with one new case recorded today.

* A new resource kit has been launched to assist Ngāti Rangi descendants in times of grief. Ministry of Health funeral restrictions prohibit whānau from holding funerals, allowing only the bubble of the deceased to accompany their loved one to the funeral home and then to the urupā.