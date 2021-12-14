80 new Covid cases

New cases have dropped down once again, with 80 cases announced today by the Ministry of Health.

Of these, 51 are in Auckland, 21 in Waikato, seven in Bay of Plenty and one in the Lakes region (in Taupō, linked to a previous case). This takes the outbreak total to 9,890.

All new cases in the Bay of Plenty region are in the Tauranga City area. One is linked to a previously reported case, while the other cases are still being investigated for potential links.

The ministry says a large proportion of the new cases in the Waikato are in Te Kūiti.

There is also a new case in Christchurch but it will be added to the official tally tomorrow. This case is a close contact of a previously reported case, and was already isolating at home when they tested positive.

Two cases at the border were detected and both are in managed isolation, with one in Christchurch and the other in Auckland.

62 people are now receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19. 12 people are in North Shore, 20 in Auckland, 26 in Middlemore and two each in Waikato and Tauranga. Four people are in ICU, with the average age of hospitalisations at 49 years.

The ministry says that Health and welfare providers are now supporting 2,595 people to isolate at home, including 664 cases, in Auckland.

Vaccine update

For eligible Māori, 86% have had their first dose and 75% of Māori are fully vaccinated.

There were 18,527 total vaccine doses administered yesterday, including 2,434 first doses, 6,849 second doses, 610 third primary doses and 8,634 booster doses.

To date, 94% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 89% are double-dosed.