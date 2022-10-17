8000 sign petition to force bosses to report gender pay gap

A cake was delivered to parliament alongside a petition to force employers to report their gaps in salary between male and female workers. Photo / RNZ / Craig McCulloch

A 8000-strong petition calling for businesses be required to measure and publish their gender pay gaps has been delivered to Parliament by campaigners.

The proposal from pay advocacy body ‘Mind the Gap’ argues mandatory reporting already legislated for public ministries and state-owned enterprises needs to be extended to private organisations.

"Every time you see pay gaps you have to remember that it's people behind those gaps. It means Pasifika women, it means Māori women, it means disabled women, migrant women.” The campaign reads.

"It means ethnic workers have been earning less because of discrimination that's not our fault."

The gender pay gap between Māori and non-Māori sits at around 4.5 per cent; while women are on average paid 9.5 percent less than women.

Campaign co-founder, Jo Cribb, says those numbers have been pretty stagnant for years, and in some cases the gap had widened.

The government, she says, needs to follow through on its commitment to pay equity.

"The current status quo is that the government has said it is committed but nothing has happened, and that doesn't really put money in people's pockets and it doesn't address the pay gap," Cribb said.

"What we really want is this legislation in quickly so we reap the rewards when families need it most."

There is "no silver-bullet," but Associate Minister for Workplace Relations Priyanca Radhakrishnan said the government was already developing and implementing ‘a range of tools’ to address the pay gap.

““In June we launched Te Mahere Whai Mahi Wāhine (Women’s Employment Action Plan) to ensure New Zealand is a great place for women to work, and we are working to bring in fair pay agreements which will have pay rates publicly available.” Radhakrishnan said.

Cribb says mandatory reporting of pay gaps could improve women’s pay by around $35 a week.