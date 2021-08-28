82 new cases, total of 429 cases in Delta outbreak

There are 82 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. Of these, 62 are Pasifika and two are Māori bringing the total number of cases in the Delta outbreak in New Zealand to 429.

25 are in hospital. 23 are stable in a ward and two are stable in ICU.

The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 415 and in Wellington it is 14.

Amberlea Home and Hospital Care Facility (Algie’s Bay)

13 swabs were taken at the care facility and 12 of them have returned negative results. The remaining one test is expected later Saturday.

Wastewater Testing

There is nothing unusual in the wastewater today. Samples are being collected from 111 sites across the country. 88 of them in the North Island and 33 in the South Island covering an estimated 3.8 million people.

Testing

On Friday, 36,418 tests were processed across New Zealand.

Locations of Interest

Locations of interest continue to be identified, with the total number currently sitting at 488.

Vaccinations

More than 3.2 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date.



Over 1.1 million are second doses. Of this number, 102,000 Māori have received their second vaccinations.



More than 120,000 first doses have been administered to Pacific peoples. Of these, more than 69,000 have also received their second doses.



Vaccination Error

The Ministry of Health Media media release says:

"An error at a vaccination centre in the Canterbury DHB area earlier this month means that 13 people may have received a lower dose of the Covid-19 vaccine than intended.

"No patient harm would have resulted from this occurrence, but we acknowledge this would be concerning for the people involved.

"Twelve of the group have been contacted and are booked in for another dose of the vaccine. A range of methods is being used to contact the remaining person. They are also booked in to receive their second dose.

"Incidents of this nature are not common but it is important each is reported and acted on. DHBs and healthcare providers have systems in place to detect them when they do, including clinical oversight and strong quality assurance processes.

"The Ministry of Health has worked closely with the vaccination team to support their response to each person affected.

"The provider will also be implementing improvements and additional training for staff."