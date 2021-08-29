83 new cases, more than 500 total cases; 34 people in hospital

There are 83 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Delta outbreak which now totals 511 cases, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said Sunday.

All of the new cases are in Auckland, except for one new Wellington case. Auckland now has a total of 496 cases and Wellington has 15 cases.

There are 34 people in hospital, with 32 stable on wards and two stable in ICU. Three are at North Shore Hospital, 18 at Middlemore, 13 at Auckland City Hospital and one in Wellington.

More than 194,133 Māori have received their first Covid-19 vaccination. Of these, more than 104,146 have also had their second vaccinations.

"The one thing we would both want to keep reinforcing is Delta is more infectious. It is more difficult, it is more dangerous. It is more important than ever that people follow the rules. That just because of the length of time and what people may be seeing with case numbers, no one should assume for a moment that they don't have Covid," said Prime Minister Ardern.

"Never be complacent, always act cautiously... We all need to keep our game high on this one."