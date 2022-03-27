848 in hospital, 4 further deaths

The Ministry of Health is reporting that four people with Covid-19 have died in the past 24 hours, following Saturday's record 20 deaths.

This takes the total number of publicly reported deaths to 258 and the seven-day rolling average to 12.

Two of those who died were men and two were women. One was in their 80s and three were in their 90s.

They were from Auckland, Wellington and Otago Southland DHB regions.

The ministry says there are 10,239 new community cases and 114,261 active cases of Covid-19 in Aotearoa today. Both figures are down on Saturday's numbers.

Apart from Auckland which has 1,886 new cases, Canterbury is reporting the largest number of new cases today with 1,750. Waikato has 913.

While today's 848 hospitalisations are slightly higher than yesterday, the ministry says it’s encouraging to see the total number of cases in hospital "remains considerably lower that the peak of over 1000 cases in hospital from five days ago."

It says this reflects the decrease in hospitalisations across Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty, which were some of the first regions to be affected by Omicron.

Twenty-eight of those currently hospitalised with Covid-19 are in critical care units, which is one more than yesterday. The average age of those in hospital with the virus is 58.