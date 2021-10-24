85 Covid-19 Cases across Tāmaki, Waikato, Tai Tokerau

There are 80 new cases of COVID-19 in the community today, 77 are in Tāmaki, 2 in Waikato and 1 in Tai Tokerau. There are also 5 cases at the border.

The Ministry of Health says 46 of today's cases are so-called mystery cases, bringing the total number of unlinked cases to 287.

The ministry reminded whānau the outbreak is not just an issue for the elderly with the average age of people in hospital 44. The number of people in hospital has climbed to 50 with four in intensive care.

Officials say the new case in Northland is related to the four existing cases reported yesterday.

Of the cases in Waikato, one is in Te Awamutu, the other in Hamilton Central. Both are unlinked along with five other cases in the region.

The ministry provided an update on the first case reported in the South Island in almost a year.

Officials say the case that traveled from Rotorua was unvaccinated, but that two household contacts have both tested negative.

The ministry says any residents in Marlborough Nelson or Tasman with symptoms no matter how mild should isolate and immediately get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

Today's cases were the first drop below triple digits in three days. The total number of cases in the Delta outbreak is now 2572, making up almost half of the 5278 cases in the 18 months since the pandemic began.

The Ministry of health says 42,482 people with vaccinated yesterday 11,777 with first doses with 30,705 second doses.

‘The Pfizer vaccine is safe, will help stop you getting seriously ill, and could save your life.’ Officials said.

As with today there will be no press briefing during the public holiday tomorrow, public health officials will next front the public on Tuesday.