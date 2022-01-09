85 new community cases over past two days

The Ministry of Health is today reporting 85 new community cases of Covid-19 over the past two days. The seven day rolling average of community cases is now 30.

The new cases are in Auckland (57), Bay of Plenty (16), Waikato (7), Wellington (2), Lakes (2) and Taranaki (1).

The ministry says there are currently 1,087 active cases of Covid-19.

Sixty-four cases have been identified at the border, however, the ministry has not said how many are the Omicron variant.

The ministry says 82 per cent (466,598) of eligible Māori are now fully vaccinated and 88 per cent (502,069) have received first doses of the vaccine.

Thirty-one people are currently in hospital with Covid-19 - one in Northland, five in North Shore, 11 in Auckland, 12 in Middlemore and two in Tauranga.

Two people, both in Middlemore, are receiving care in Intensive Care or High Dependency Units.

The average age of the people in hospital is 58 years old.

For Northern Region wards only, thirty per cent (8 cases) are unvaccinated or not eligible, 26 per cent (7 cases) are partially immunised, 41 per cent (11 cases) are fully vaccinated, and four per cent (1 case) are unknown.

Today's cases

Three of the seven new community cases in the Waikato are in Te Kūiti and have all been linked to previous cases. Two cases are in Te Awamutu and one case has a Taupō residential address and is linked to a previous case.

The location of the remaining case is still being investigated, the ministry says.

Thirteen of the Bay of Plenty's 16 cases reported over the past two days are in Tauranga and three are in the Western Bay of Plenty District. All the cases are linked to previously notified cases.

Both the Lakes cases are in Rotorua. One is linked to a previously notified case and the other is being investigated.

The Taranaki case has been previously reported and is being added to today's tally.

The case is a household contact of a previous case and linked to the Eltham cluster. They have been in isolation across the festive period.

The ministry says this case is currently the only active case of Covid-19 in Taranaki.

Wellington's two cases were both announced yesterday and are being added to today's tally.