896 in hospital; 8 further deaths

There are 4,494 new community cases today, and eight further Covid-19 related deaths.

"We know the Omicron variant can cause serious illness and death either directly or by its impact on other health conditions, particularly for our older and more vulnerable New Zealanders," the Ministry of Health said in their Sunday update.

Three of the people who died were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, another was in their 80s, and three people were in their 90s.

Two were male and six were female.

Six of the deaths occurred in the Auckland area, and one each in Waikato and Lakes DHB regions. There were seven Covid-19 related deaths on Friday and a further seven on Saturday.

The total number of publicly reported Covid-19 related deaths to date is now 113.

The ministry says 896 people, whose average age is 57, are currently in hospital with Covid-19. There are 18 who are intensive care.

Two-thirds of the hospitalisations are in Tāmaki Makaurau, with 174 in North Shore, 214 in Middlemore and 207 in Auckland.

In other regions, 19 people are in hospital in Northland with Covid-19, while in Waikato there are 78; Bay of Plenty 34, Lakes 11, Tairāwhiti 3, Hawke’s Bay 24, Taranaki 8, MidCentral 19, Hutt Valley 16, Capital and Coast 36 and Wairarapa 7.

In Te Waipounamu, five people are in hospital in the Nelson Marlborough region, and in Canterbury 26 and Southern 15.

Today's cases

While today's 14,494 new community cases are down on previous days, the seven-day rolling average is 19,771.

There are currently 197,251 active community cases of Covid-19 across Aotearoa.

In Northland, there are 440 new community cases today, while in Auckland there are 4,509, Waikato 1,420, Bay of Plenty 931, Lakes 394, Hawke’s Bay 597, MidCentral 472, Whanganui 137, Taranaki 355, Tairāwhiti 289, Wairarapa 105, Capital and Coast 1,141 and Hutt Valley 845.

Across the South Island, there are 376 new cases in the Nelson Marlborough community, and in Canterbury 1,664, South Canterbury 93, Southern 70, and West Coast 18.