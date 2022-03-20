9 deaths, 957 in hospital

There are 12,020 new community cases today and a further nine deaths of people with Covid-19, after 10 deaths on Saturday.

"This takes the total number of publicly reported Covid related deaths to 175 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths to 9," the Ministry of Health said in Sunday's update.

Two of those who died were in their 50s, two in their 70s, four in their 80s and one was in their 90s. Eight were male and one was female.

One of the people was from Capital and Coast DHB region, four from Auckland, three from the Bay of Plenty and one from Waikato.

"Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this sad time," the ministry said.

957 people are currently in hospital with Covid-19, which is an increase from the 939 reported yesterday. 26 are receiving care in intensive care units.

The average age of these people is 58.

Today's cases

The ministry says Auckland case numbers are showing a downward trend.

"We are continuing to see a steady decline in case numbers in Auckland, while cases in other parts of the country fluctuate. Case numbers generally decline over the weekend, likely linked to a lower level of testing."

Of today's 12,020 new community cases, 2,768 or a bit under a quarter (23%) are in Auckland.

The other regions with notable numbers of new community cases are Canterbury (1,897), Waikato (1,093), Southern (840), Bay of Plenty (804) and Capital and Coast (795).

The seven day rolling average of community cases across Aoteroa is 17,278.

There are currently 120,942 active Covid-19 cases.