9 new border cases, one hisorical

There are nine new Covid-19 cases to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today and no new community cases.

The Ministry of Health says eight of the new cases are active cases and the other case is historical.

New Cases

One case arrived on 30 November from the United Kingdom via the United States. They tested positive at routine day 3 testing and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

A second case arrived on 1 December from Sweden via Qatar and Australia. They also tested positive on day 3 testing and are in quarantine in Auckland.

A third case arrived on 23 November from the United States. They were tested on day 10 after appearing symptomatic and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Four cases, travelling separately, arrived on 30 November from the United States. They have tested positive at routine day 3 testing. All have been transferred to Auckland quarantine.



An eight case arrived on 26 November from South Africa. They were in the same travel bubble as a previously reported case and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The ninth case, considered to be historical, arrived on 21 November from the United States via Hong Kong. They returned a positive test at day 12. Further investigation indicates this was an historical case.



Eleven previously reported cases have now recovered so the total number of active cases is now 59.

Pakistan men’s cricket team

Laboratories have completed processing of the team’s day 9 swabs. All 43 results are negative.

