9 new cases of COVID-19, total 1,470

The country has nine new Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Health has reported this afternoon.

These are made up of four new confirmed cases and five new probable cases. Four are linked to existing clusters and five to known confirmed cases.

The combined total is now 1,470.

There is no change in the number of Māori who have tested positive for Covid-19, with the figure remaining at 125. A total of 73 Pacific Island people have returned positive results, up two from yesterday.

There are seven people in hospital, including one person in ICU at Middlemore.

The Director-General Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says although it is encouraging to have another day of single-digit cases, vigilance remains crucial.



“As we prepare to move to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday morning, it’s really important not to slacken off the effort.



"Even though all these new cases are linked to existing community-based cases or clusters, or are a result of overseas travel, nine cases highlights the need for everybody to maintain a high level of vigilance in Level 4 and as we move to Level 3.”



