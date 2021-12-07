90% first dose target reached for Māori in two DHBs

Two DHBs, Auckland and Capital and Coast have now reached the 90 percent first dose vaccination target for eligible Māori.

The Tāmaki and Pōneke DHBs are closely followed by four other DHBs – Waitemata, MidCentral, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa DHBs, all with eligible Māori population vaccination rates at or above 87% for first vaccinations.

Nationwide more than 480,746 first doses have been administered to Māori, accounting for 84 percent of the population while 407,535 second doses (71%) have been administered.

The regions with the lowest Māori vaccination rates continue to be Northland, Bay of Plenty and Whanganui at 80 percent first jab, followed by Taranaki at 82 percent and Lakes, Hawke's Bay and West Coast at 83 percent.

As a whole Aotearoa continues to close in on the 90% vaccination milestone with 88% of the total eligible population nationwide (aged 12 and over) now fully vaccinated.