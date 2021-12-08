90 new Covid cases; 922 cases self-isolating at home

The Ministry of Health is reporting 90 new Covid-19 cases in the community today.

Of those 90, 71 are in Auckland, nine in Waikato, three in Northland, five in Bay of Plenty and one each in Lakes (in Rotorua) and Nelson-Tasman (linked to an existing case). This brings the outbreak total to 9,354.

A total of 6,422 cases are active.

There are no new cases in Hawke’s Bay, MidCentral, Whanganui or Canterbury.

Covid-19 was again been detected in Tairāwhiti Gisborne on Monday in a wastewater sample following positive detections on December 1 and December 2, with two further samples to be collected later this week.

Public Health officials say are not aware of any recovered cases in the region who may be shedding the virus. A third positive detection strongly indicates that there is at least one undetected case in the community. Anyone living in the region with any symptoms that could be Covid-19 – no matter how mild – is encouraged to get a test.

3112 people isolating

In Northland, one new case is a person from the Bay of Plenty who returned a positive test in Kaitaia. This case has been transferred to Bay of Plenty District Health Board and will be recorded in their case numbers once interviews have been done. Two cases were announced yesterday and included in today's tally.

Of the new cases in Waikato, six are in Te Kūiti, one in Ōtorohanga and two locations under investigation. All of these cases are under investigation for links to previous cases.

All of Bay of Plenty's five new cases today are in Tauranga, with links yet to be determined and contacts to be identified for testing and isolation advice.

Some 74 people are receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19, including six people still being assessed. 14 are in North Shore, 29 in Auckland, 29 28 in Manukau and one each in Tauranga, Nelson-Marlborough and Waikato hospitals. Six people are in intensive care, with two each in Auckland and Middlemore and one each in North Shore and Waikato hospitals.

Among hospitalisations, 37 people are unvaccinated or not eligible for vaccination, 12 people are either partially immunised for less than seven days from the second dose or have received at least one dose, 12 people are either fully vaccinated at least seven days before being reported as a case and the status of four people is unknown. The average age of current hospitalisations is 51.

In home isolations, 3,112 people, including 813 cases are isolating at home in Auckland while 109 people are isolating at home in Waikato.