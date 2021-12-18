90 percent Māori vaccination reached in two more DHBs

Two more of the nations DHBs have reached the 90 percent milestone for first dose Maori vaccinations.

MidCentral DHB which covers Palmerston North, Fielding, Dannevirke and Levin says it reached 90% on Thursday, with Nelson Marlborough DHB crossing the milestone on Friday.

More than 20,709 Māori have had their first dose, with 18,698 fully vaccinated (77 percent) in the MidCentral DHB, with Adele Small its Iwi and Māori Engagement Lead branding the milestone a ‘significant achievement for the region and a testament to the partnership with Iwi and Māori providers.’

“They’ve taken the lead and reached into their communities, with the DHB supporting vaccine logistics, additional workforce and information,” Small said.

The DHBs say the next stage is increasing second dose rates to mitigate case increases spurred on from the opening of Auckland's borders earlier this week; with an eye to vaccinating tamariki in the New Year.

“We still have a lot of work to do to increase our second dose rates as well as provide booster doses. We also anticipate being able to vaccinate 5-11-year-olds next year, pending final approval from Cabinet. The DHB will continue to partner with Iwi and Māori providers with these vaccinations to ensure Māori communities are protected against COVID-19,” Small said.

Vaccination rates for eligible Māori across the motu sit at 82 percent for first dose and 71 percent for fully vaccinated.