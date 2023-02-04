900 flood-impacted Auckland households ask about emergency accommodation

Photo / YouTube

Auckland Emergency Management received close to 3,000 calls yesterday, as a snapshot begins to emerge of the impact of the devastating flooding in the city.

The weather event and subsequent damage has meant many households need help.

As at 5pm last night, it said close to 900 households had sought information about emergency accommodation.

More than 3,300 households had requested assistance for things such as information, waste disposal and accommodation needs.

Over 4,460 rapid building assessments have taken place, with Auckland Emergency Management stating that more than 250 houses had received red placards (access prohibited), 1,380 houses yellow placards (access restricted) and 2,280 houses white placards (no access restrictions).

It said no properties are without water but 50 properties remain without electricity.

Over 1,940 flood-impacted vehicles have been picked up from across the region.

In excess of 500 tonnes of waste have been taken to landfill, with 118 skip bins made available across the city.

There are 26 road closures in place across the Auckland area. Thirty cycle routes have been checked and 65 damaged areas have been identified.

Auckland Emergency Management is a part of the Auckland Council and works with emergency services and other organisations to coordinate civil defence and emergency management.