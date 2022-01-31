91 community Covid cases; 10 people in hospital

The Ministry of Health has reported 91 new Covid-19 community cases today as Auckland Anniversary Weekend comes to an end.

There are 39 new cases at the border as well, all in managed isolation and quarantine.

Active cases are now at 771, and the outbreak total is now at 12,005.

Of the new cases, 65 are in Auckland, one each in Northland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty and Wellington, three in Lakes and two in Hawke's Bay.

The new Northland case is a household contact of a previously reported Omicron case.

For the Waikato cases, eight are linked to previous cases and seven are under investigation. Nine are reported for Hamilton, four in Morrinsville, one in Cambridge and one in Paeroa. Two remain under investigation.

All of the Lakes cases are in Rotorua. These cases are household contacts of previously reported Omicron cases,

The new Bay of Plenty case is in Tauranga. The case is a household contact of a previously reported Omicron case.

The new Tairāwhiti case is linked to an existing case and the Soundsplash music festival in Hamilton. In addition, four more cases are being announced and will be added to the tally tomorrow. Three of these are also linked to existing cases and the Soundsplash music festival. The remaining case is being investigated.

In Hawke's Bay, both cases have links established to a previously reported Delta case.

The new case in Wellington is linked to an Auckland event. Investigations are underway to identify any exposure events linked to the case. In addition, whole-genome sequencing has confirmed a case in the Hutt Valley reported yesterday is confirmed as having the Omicron variant.

With recent positive wastewater test results in the Porirua treatment plant, the ministry urges anyone who lives in Porirua and Wellington’s northern suburbs to get a test if they feel unwell with Covid-19-like symptoms.

Hospitalisations are now at 10. There is one each in Waikato, Hawke's Bay, North and Auckland, and three each in MIddlemore and Rotorua hospitals. None of these patients is in an intensive care unit.