9,109 Covid cases; no isolation rule for maritime border entries

Today's Covid cases reported by the Ministry of Health are at 9,109, including 20 Covid-related deaths that occurred over the past eight days.

Of these, 12 were women and eight were men. One person was from Northland, one from Auckland; two from Waikato; two from Bay of Plenty; four from Tairawhiti; four from the Greater Wellington region; five from Canterbury and one from Southern. One person was in their 50s; three in their 60s; three in their 70s; eight in their 80s and five were aged over 90.

The death total is now at 777, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

Of the new cases, Auckland still remains the region with the highest case numbers (2,678). Capital and Coast (437) and Hutt Valley (433) case numbers have risen slightly, while West Coast remains stagnant at 78 cases, fluctuating between 60 and 80 every day. Only two cases are of unknown region.

Hospitalisations are at 481 today. There are 235 people across the three Auckland DHBs of Waitematā, Counties Manukau and Auckland hospitals. Whanganui, Wairarapa and West Coast all have one person in hospital, while Tai Rāwhiti has no people in hospital. Some 10 people are in intensive care units.

Maritime borders

From 11:59pm tonight, there will be no requirement for people permitted to arrive in Aotearoa via the maritime for quarantine or isolation for seven days.

Crew members who will disembark their ship will need to take a test before doing so, which ad will be referred to as a Day 0/1 test. They will need to test again (like a day 5/6 test) if that member is still in the community or plans to disembark from the ship again after 120 hours of their first test. They will need to isolate on board the ship if they test positive or are deemed a household contact of a positive case.

The changes were made to reflect the air border rules but do not apply to any new groups of people or classes of vessel such as cruise ships.