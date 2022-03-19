939 in hospital, 10 further deaths

The Health Ministry is reporting 18,514 new community cases today and says 10 deaths of people with Covid-19 have been formally reported in the past 24 hours.

One of the people who died was from Northland, three were from Auckland, one from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, two from the Lakes DHB area, and one was from Wellington.

Six were women and four were men. Of these people, one was in their 40s, two in their 60s, four in their 80s, and three were in their 90s.

"This takes the total number of publicly reported Covid related deaths to 166 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths to 8," the ministry said in their Saturday update.

A total of 939 people are currently in hospital with Covid-19, whose average age is 57. Twenty-four are in intensive care.

Almost two-thirds of these people (595) are in hospitals in Tāmaki Makaurau, with Waikato (58) and Capital and Coast (50) DHB regions each with 50 or more Covid patients and Canterbury with 48.

In other regions, Northland has 29 people with the virus receing hospital care, Bay of Plenty 33; Lakes 6, Tairāwhiti 4, Hawke’s Bay 29, Taranaki 6, MidCentral 19, Hutt Valley 20, Wairarapa 5, Whanganui 3, Nelson Marlborough 11, South Canterbury 1 and Southern 22.

Today's cases

With today's 18,514 new community cases, the number of active cases in Aotearoa is now 123,481.

The seven day rolling average of community cases is 17,641.

Canterbury with 2,694 cases is second only to Auckland (4,346) in new community cases today.

Waikato (1,729), Bay of Plenty (1,221), Hawke’s Bay (1,108), Capital and Coast (1,237) and Southern (1,224) each have more than 1,000 new cases.

In other areas, there are 643 new Covid cases in the community of Northland today, and in Lakes DHB region 541, MidCentral 847, Whanganui 273, Taranaki 601, Tairāwhiti 365, Wairarapa 260, Hutt Valley 697, Nelson Marlborough 457, South Canterbury 217 and West Coast 42.