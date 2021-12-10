95 new Covid cases; two deaths

Cases are back under 100 today with 95 new Covid-19 cases being reported by the Ministry of Health.

Of the new cases, 75 are in Auckland, 11 in Waikato, five in Bay of Plenty, two in Canterbury and one each in Lakes (in Rotorua, a household contact of a previous case isolating at home) and Nelson-Tasman regions.

There is one new case to report in Waitara today. The case was reported last night and is linked to two active cases in New Plymouth. Taranaki’s Public Health Unit has started case investigation work, however, early indications are that it is unlikely that there will be any locations of interest.

In the Bay of Plenty, four of the new cases are in Tauranga and one in the Western Bay of Plenty. Four cases are linked to previous cases and one is still being investigated.

The outbreak total is now at 9,552.

There is also one new case detected at the border in managed isolation.

The ministry also says there are two deaths in hospital overnight who had Covid-19. One person died at Middlemore Hospital. Their family has requested that no information be publicly provided about this person and out of respect, the ministry says they will not be providing any further details. The second patient was admitted to Auckland City Hospital due to their COVID-19 infection. The case has been referred to the coroner.

Hospitalisations have dropped down to 56. Of those, 13 are in North Shore, 16 in Auckland, 24 in Middlemore, and one each in Waikato, Tauranga and Nelson-Marlborough hospitals. Four people are now in ICU, with one in Auckland, two in Middlemore and one in North Shore hospitals.

Vaccine update

Whanganui and Tairāwhiti DHBs are neck and neck to reaching 90% partially vaccinated. As of today, the ministry says Tairāwhiti has just 266 more people to get their first vaccination before reaching the goal and Whanganui has 325.

There were 21,744 total vaccine doses administered yesterday, including 3,374 first doses and 9,225 second doses. To date, 94% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 89% are fully vaccinated.

For eligible Māori, first doses are at 86% (488,348 and 74% of Māori are fully vaccinated (421,738). However, the Ministry of Health statistics are contested by health researcher Dr Rawiri Taonui, who argues that a study three years ago found the Health Service User Index (HSU), which the Ministry of Heath uses to calculate vaccination numbers undercounts the Māori population by 21%.