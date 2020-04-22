$9bil for wage, leave subsidies under COVID-19 restrictions - 8.30am Newsbreak

- An online portal created by two major research centres is set to provide violence prevention support in Māori communities. It follows a spike in family harm reports during lock-down.

- Atiawa Toa FM has made business as usual safe as well during the COVID-19 pandemic. This included building an isolated studio to keep its operators safe. The work was made possible with financial support so the iwi radio station could keep families connected and listeners informed around issues such as tangihanga. The station is the media arm of Te Rūnanga o Te Atiawa and as well as its broadcasts, helped Whānau Ora relief efforts with food deliveries to families.

- Nearly $9 billion has been paid out in wage and leave subsidies to workers across the country. The subsidy is part of the government's $12 billion COVID-19 Economic Response Package for keep staff of affected businesses employed. More than a million employees and self-employed people have received the subsidy so far.