Aaron Smith to captain All Blacks for first time against Fiji

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith has been named as captain of the All Blacks for the test at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin against Fiji, as the team list was revealed.

Being selected as captain of the All Blacks is a first for the Ngāti Kahungunu descendant.

Head coach Ian Foster says Smith is "a special player with real mana and a natural leader and his preparation is second to none.

"I’m sure he, his wife Teagan, and his wider whānau will be proud of what he has achieved."

Smith will also edge closer to the 100th game milestone, playing in his 98th test match when it happens this Saturday, July 17.

A week on from last week when they beat Tonga in Auckland, 102-0, Foster says that the Fijian team "will bring a very different challenge from Tonga.

"They are a more established side made up of primarily overseas-based players, who are among some of the better players in Europe."