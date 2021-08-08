Aaron Smith celebrates 100 tests milestone for All Blacks

Photo / Getty Images

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith (Ngāti Kahungunu) has become the first Māori to play 100 tests for New Zealand and only the tenth ever AB to reach the milestone.

To run out for his country wearing the black jersey is he said at Saturday night's capping ceremony following the ABs 33-25 victory over the Wallabies at Eden Park in Auckland, "the best job in the world".

"It was a dream of mine and a goal and it's just a bit surreal that it's happened," Smith told media at a press conference after the game.

"I was sitting in my room today having a think around 'it's actually here'. It was sort of the number I was trying not to think about for so long, sort of three or four years. I'm just really happy it's here."