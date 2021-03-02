Aaron Smith signs new deal with NZ Rugby

Rugby halfback Aaron Smith has extended his contract with New Zealand Rugby through to the end of 2023 which will see him remain a hot pick for a third Rugby World Cup campaign.

The Ngāti Kahungunu descendant played his 151st game for the Highlanders at the weekend and is the most capped All Black halfback of all time (97 Tests).

32-year-old Smith says the decision to stay is based on a number of things; he is very keen to see the Highlanders do well and to see what the future holds for the All Blacks.

"Last year was a tough one for sport, but hopefully we'll soon see the world rugby calendar start to take shape and there'll be plenty of exciting, new challenges to look forward to," says Smith.

Smith says his commitment to the Highlanders also reflected his affinity with the team's home base.

"Dunedin has been good to me. My wife Teagan and I have a home and a business here and our son Luka was born here. I felt that committing to the Highlanders for another few years in some small way says thanks for all the support we have enjoyed over the years."

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster said the recommitment of Smith was huge news.

"He (Smith) is so instrumental in the way we play the game and is such a vital cog for us, both on and off the field, so this is fantastic news."

Highlanders Head Coach Tony Brown is also please to have his star halfback recommit to the team for the next few years.

"As co-captain, 'Nug' is a huge part of this team," says Brown.

"His leadership, commitment, drive and skill are all key aspects of his contribution to the Highlanders. He continues to be world class and works extremely hard to maintain it. That hard work and professionalism is a fantastic example to the rest of the team, particularly the young fellows coming into the team."



Smith is set to become the Highlanders' most capped player this season surpassing his namesake Ben Smith (153 caps).