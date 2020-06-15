Aboriginal children in state custody reminiscent of 'stolen generation'

An Australian justice advocate is concerned about the high numbers of Aboriginal children in state care.

Naomi Murphy says despite an apology for stealing indigenous children, the'stolen generation' problems continue.

She has kept an eye on the Oranga Tamariki scandal in Aotearoa, and sees clear similarities between the two indigenous peoples.

Murphy works behind the scenes to help Aboriginal whānau stay connected with their tamariki as they go through Australian Child Protection Services.

Like many iwi leaders here, Murphy is adamant that working with, as opposed to against whānau, is the key to move forward.