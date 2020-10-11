ABs share nice moment in buildup to Bledisloe test

Photo / All Blacks (Instagram)

The All Blacks have shared a nice moment between teammates in the lead up to Sunday afternoon's Bledisloe Cup game with Australia in Wellington.

Fiji-born All Black Sevu Reece and teammates Anton Lienert-Brown and Caleb Clarke, who have Samoan whakapapa, are captured singing Fijian pre-game hymn Noqu Masu ('This is my prayer') as they wait for a team photo to be taken.

Lienert-Brown is overhead asking, "How does it go?" before Reece begins singing and Lienert-Brown and Clarke join in.

The waiata is timely as it marks the end of Fijian Language Week which finished on Saturday.

Today's test match kicks off at 4pm, with the ABs the current Bledisloe Cup holders.