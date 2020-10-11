ABs share nice moment in buildup to Bledisloe test

By Te Ao - Māori News
Photo / All Blacks (Instagram)

The All Blacks have shared a nice moment between teammates in the lead up to Sunday afternoon's Bledisloe Cup game with Australia in Wellington.

Fiji-born All Black Sevu Reece and teammates Anton Lienert-Brown and Caleb Clarke, who have Samoan whakapapa, are captured singing Fijian pre-game hymn Noqu Masu ('This is my prayer') as they wait for a team photo to be taken. 

Lienert-Brown is overhead asking, "How does it go?" before Reece begins singing and Lienert-Brown and Clarke join in. 

The waiata is timely as it marks the end of Fijian Language Week which finished on Saturday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vocals on point 👌🏼 @anton_lb @sevu_reece #fijianlanguageweek #noqumasu

A post shared by All Blacks (@allblacks) on

Today's test match kicks off at 4pm, with the ABs the current Bledisloe Cup holders.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🌎 Where in the world are you watching #NZLvAUS from?

A post shared by All Blacks (@allblacks) on

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories