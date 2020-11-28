ABs want to 'redeem' themselves against Pumas

Source / All Blacks TV

The All Blacks are out to restore some seriously dented pride in the second test against Argentina in Australia Saturday night after back-to-back test losses, including the historic first-ever loss to the Pumas a fortnight ago.

Head coach Ian Foster, who says it is a "vital test for us ", is under the pump to turn around the poor results and silence the rising chorus of critics calling for his sacking.

"It's exciting in the sense that we have the opportunity to redeem ourselves after our last game and we also have the opportunity to win the Tri-Nations.

"There's a real determination in the team to perform well, not only for ourselves but also our families and friends at home and our country."

Foster has retained his starting backline from the 25-15 loss to the Pumas but made three changes to the forward pack that will run onto the park at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

Nepo Laulala starts at tighthead prop, Scott Barrett in the second row and Akira Ioane on the blindside flank.

With the Pumas playing their third test on consecutive weekends, coach Mario Ledesma has freshened up his team, making ten changes to the side that drew 15-15 with Australia last weekend.

The All Blacks last lost three consecutive tests in 1998.

Kick-off is at 9.45pm tonight (NZT).

All Blacks

1.Joe Moody, 2.Dane Coles, 3.Nepo Laulala, 4.Scott Barrett, 5.Samuel Whitelock, 6.Akira Ioane, 7.Sam Cane (captain), 8.Ardie Savea, 9.Aaron Smith, 10.Richie Mo'unga, 11.Caleb Clarke, 12.Jack Goodhue, 13.Anton Lienert-Brown, 14.Jordie Barrett, 15.Beauden Barrett.

Substitutes: 16.Codie Taylor, 17.Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18.Tyrel Lomax, 19.Patrick Tuipulotu, 20.Hoskins Sotutu, 21.TJ Perenara, 22.Rieko Ioane, 23.Will Jordan.

Argentina

1.Mayco Vivas, 2.Julián Montoya, 3.Santiago Medrano, 4.Guido Petti, 5. Lucas Paulos, 6.Pablo Matera (captain), 7.Marcos Kremer, 8.Facundo Isa, 9.Felipe Ezcurra, 10.Nicolás Sánchez, 11.Santiago Cordero, 12.Jerónimo de la Fuente, 13.Juan Cruz Mallía, 14.Ramiro Moyano, 15.Emiliano Boffelli.

Substitutes: 16.Santiago Socino, 17.Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18.Lucio Sordoni, 19.Matías Alemanno, 20.Santiago Grondona, 21.Gonzalo Bertranou, 22.Santiago Carreras, 23.Lucas Mensa.