'Absolute heart and soul': Taikura festival celebrating kaumātua kapa haka returns to Te Papa

Ngā Taikura o Te Awa Tupua performing as part of Taikura Kapa Haka at Te Papa. Photo / Te Papa

A much-loved national kapa haka festival for kaumātua is returning to Te Papa after several years of disruption due to covid.

The Taikura Kapa Haka festival will see senior Māori performers from around the motu take the stage at the museum's soundings theatre across the weekend of July 1-2 for the first time since 2019.

“Taikura is the absolute heart and soul of kapa haka, celebrating the skill, the dedication and the rich mātauranga of our kuia and kaumātua,” Te Papa kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai said.

More than a dozen groups from the Far North to Te Waipounamu are travelling to Te Papa to perform kapa haka over the two days in Wellington.

“We had an incredible response when we announced Taikura would go ahead this year – the rōpū are excited to be coming back to Te Papa and we are excited to have them in the whare again.”

Dr Hakiwai said this year’s event would be bittersweet as the community mourned the loss of Putiputi Mackey who passed away in April. She was at the heart of Taikura Kapa Haka for many years as a founding member of He Kura Te Tangata, a by kaumātua for kaumātua national trust for the continuation of Māori performing arts for kaumātua.

“Kōkā Puti will be in the hearts and minds of performers this year, she gave so much to the kapa haka community and to Taikura Kapa Haka,” Dr Hakiwai said.