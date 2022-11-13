'Absolutely thrilled' King wins through to NZ Open final

Photo / File

Top seed Joelle King has booked her place in the final with an emphatic win over the Belgian, Tinne Gilis, in the New Zealand Squash Open in Tauranga.

A fired-up King showed superior court craft to take the match in straight games, 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 in 36 minutes.

Rather than wilt under the pressure to win on home soil, King grew more dominant as the match went on.

“Absolutely, I’m thrilled. I get on really well with Tinne and when you draw someone you like, it’s hard to beat them. She’s such a talent who’ll be here on tour for a long while yet.

"So really, I’m very relieved as I didn’t want to let you guys down. I was super nervous today, so to come out and play like that was something special."

King’s length game, particularly the lob, was effective in pushing her opponent to the back of the court with the Belgian struggling to counter the shot.

“Before tonight, I did feel pressure playing at home, but after the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where I felt under the most pressure I’ve ever experienced, I don’t think anything could top that.

"I’ve loved the pressure here. I’ve talked to my sports psychologist and done a lot of work with them so I guess their job’s working!

"The atmosphere last night, when I wasn’t even playing, was unbelievable and it was again tonight, so thank you,” said 34-year-old King.

She now lines up in the final at 2pm, Sunday against Welsh sixth-seed Tesni Evans who has reached her first final in over three years.