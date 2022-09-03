ACC looking for kaupapa Māori solutions to caring for Māori

ACC is trying something new by reaching out to the public for help in forming kaupapa Māori solutions to caring for Māori and meeting their needs.

ACC's CEO Megan Main and Delwyn Abraham, head of cultural partnerships and engagement, are featured in a YouTube video explaining the new direction the agency is taking in providing care for Māori and upholding their responsibilities to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“We’re partnering with Māori to develop localised kaupapa Māori solutions,” said Main.

Abraham added, “As part of our plan to develop solutions by health professionals across the motu, we’re excited to go to the market to find design partners to find solutions in Te Tai Tokerau and Tāmaki Makaurau.”

The presentation switches to ACC's Māori health manager Eldon Paea (Ngāpuhi, Ngati Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu) and colleague Te Miri Rangi (Ngāti Tūwharetoa), who manages Māori injury prevention, talking about the opportunity of partnership with ACC.

“Kaupapa Māori has a role to play across all stages of well-being. We want to offer our kiritaki, our clients and whānau, choice through kaupapa Māori solutions,” said Rangi.

“Our goal is to embed kaupapa Māori initiatives and services as options for whānau across the motu,” added Paea.

The design panel is looking for the following expertise:

Whānau-led design specialists who have experience working with whānau Māori or facilitating whānau-led design.

Kaupapa Māori health providers who are Māori-owned and operated.

Subject matter experts who understand strengths-based, whānau-led approaches and the complexities of serious injuries and sexual violence.

Kaupapa Māori researchers experienced in whānau research and developmental evaluation to inform discovery and detailed design.

The next step for ACC is to connect with kaupapa Māori health providers through the application process, with applicants explaining what they do while providing evidence of the service provided, how it was provided, the persons involved and the outcome of the service.

Registration of interest closes on 23 September 2022 at 5pm and applications can be submitted at this link.