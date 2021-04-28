Act Party rallies against new hate speech laws

The Act Party aims to stop new hate speech laws that could see offenders jailed for up to three years

“If you are a minority and you have a beef or grievances with the way things are in the world, then you should be worried about the idea that a government department could be prosecuting people for their opinions.”

Seymour says that if Act were in charge, it would stop laws that were subjective and fueled by political bias.

“Having the government going around prosecuting people on something that is subjectively and politically charged is a major step backwards,” Seymour says..